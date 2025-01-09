Truist Financial Lowers Camping World (NYSE:CWH) Price Target to $26.00

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Truist Financial from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on CWH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Camping World in a research note on Monday, October 21st. KeyCorp raised their price target on Camping World from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Camping World in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Camping World from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Camping World from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.78.

Shares of NYSE:CWH opened at $22.16 on Tuesday. Camping World has a 12-month low of $17.29 and a 12-month high of $28.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.95. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of -32.12 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC grew its holdings in Camping World by 5,647.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Camping World in the second quarter worth $50,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camping World in the third quarter worth $165,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Camping World in the third quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Camping World during the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

