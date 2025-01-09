UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.09 EPS

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The textile maker reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.09, RTT News reports. UniFirst had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The business had revenue of $604.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. UniFirst updated its FY 2025 guidance to 6.790-7.190 EPS.

UniFirst Stock Performance

UniFirst stock opened at $215.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $190.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.51. UniFirst has a 52 week low of $149.58 and a 52 week high of $243.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.69 and a beta of 0.87.

UniFirst Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 6th. This is an increase from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. UniFirst’s payout ratio is presently 18.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on UniFirst from $199.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of UniFirst from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at UniFirst

In related news, VP David Martin Katz sold 587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.08, for a total transaction of $113,337.96. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,625 shares in the company, valued at $1,086,075. This represents a 9.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Steven S. Sintros sold 3,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.04, for a total value of $619,079.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,357,105.84. This represents a 12.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,294 shares of company stock worth $2,546,632. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

Further Reading

