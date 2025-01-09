Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Price Target Raised to $85.00 at Barclays

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) had its price target increased by Barclays from $76.00 to $85.00 in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on UNM. Bank of America upped their target price on Unum Group from $54.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Unum Group from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Evercore ISI raised Unum Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $67.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Unum Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Unum Group from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Unum Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.55.

Get Unum Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Unum Group

Unum Group Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE UNM opened at $72.96 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.28 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $44.83 and a 1-year high of $77.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.90, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.81.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.03. Unum Group had a return on equity of 15.21% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company had revenue of $3.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Unum Group will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

Unum Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 25th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 25th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. Unum Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Elizabeth Claire Ahmed sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.16, for a total transaction of $320,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,768,822.56. This represents a 7.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Gerald Arnold sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.92, for a total value of $769,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,217,292.84. This represents a 15.43 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 107,914 shares of company stock worth $7,998,745 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Unum Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its stake in Unum Group by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 27,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 873 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Unum Group by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,119,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $57,237,000 after acquiring an additional 432,240 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in Unum Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Unum Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 41,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,132,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in Unum Group by 79.7% in the 2nd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 12,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 5,362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.57% of the company’s stock.

About Unum Group

(Get Free Report)

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segment. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.