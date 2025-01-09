VanEck 10+ Year Australian Government Bond ETF Declares Interim Dividend of $0.16 (ASX:XGOV)

VanEck 10+ Year Australian Government Bond ETF (ASX:XGOV – Get Free Report) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, January 8th,MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th.
VanEck 10+ Year Australian Government Bond ETF Price Performance
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than VanEck 10+ Year Australian Government Bond ETF
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Warren Buffett Bets on the Digital Economy With New VeriSign Buy
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Discover 2 Under-the-Radar Aerospace Stocks Set for 2025 Growth
- How Technical Indicators Can Help You Find Oversold Stocks
- Moderna Shares Spike on H5N1 News—What’s Next for Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck 10+ Year Australian Government Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck 10+ Year Australian Government Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.