VanEck VietnamETF (BATS:VNM) Shares Down 0.5% – Here’s Why

VanEck VietnamETF (BATS:VNM – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 0.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $11.43 and last traded at $11.46. 402,080 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $11.52.

VanEck VietnamETF Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.08. The firm has a market cap of $462.76 million, a PE ratio of 12.08 and a beta of 0.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VNM. Nwam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck VietnamETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of VanEck VietnamETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 19,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck VietnamETF by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its stake in VanEck VietnamETF by 2.3% during the third quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 40,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bcwm LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck VietnamETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Bcwm LLC now owns 233,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after purchasing an additional 4,658 shares in the last quarter.

About VanEck VietnamETF

The VanEck Vietnam ETF (VNM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS Vietnam index, a market-cap-weighted index of Vietnamese stocks VNM was launched on Aug 14, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

