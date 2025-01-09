VerusCoin (VRSC) Price Down 3.2% This Week

VerusCoin (VRSC) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. One VerusCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $4.83 or 0.00005119 BTC on exchanges. VerusCoin has a total market cap of $378.37 million and approximately $10,733.30 worth of VerusCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, VerusCoin has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

VerusCoin Profile

VerusCoin’s launch date was May 21st, 2018. VerusCoin’s total supply is 78,257,212 coins and its circulating supply is 78,257,128 coins. VerusCoin’s official Twitter account is @veruscoin. The Reddit community for VerusCoin is https://reddit.com/r/veruscoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VerusCoin’s official website is www.veruscoin.io. VerusCoin’s official message board is medium.com/@veruscoin.

VerusCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VerusCoin (VRSC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018. Users are able to generate VRSC through the process of mining. VerusCoin has a current supply of 78,255,479.71549892 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of VerusCoin is 4.88689759 USD and is down -3.33 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 14 active market(s) with $5,667.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.veruscoin.io.”

