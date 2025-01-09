VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Dividend Announcement

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. 267,341 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 185,986 shares.The stock last traded at $45.71 and had previously closed at $45.89.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a $0.0299 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th.

Get VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF alerts:

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.92.

Institutional Trading of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 299.7% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 20,498 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 96.2% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 28,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 14,216 shares in the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 8.8% in the third quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 495,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,727,000 after buying an additional 39,917 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF by 91.9% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 337,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,157,000 after buying an additional 161,474 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Free Report)

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.