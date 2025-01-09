VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume After Dividend Announcement

VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UITB – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. 267,341 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the previous session’s volume of 185,986 shares.The stock last traded at $45.71 and had previously closed at $45.89.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a $0.0299 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th.
The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.92.
The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Core Intermediate Bond ETF (UITB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three to ten years. UITB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.
