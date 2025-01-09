VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO) Plans $0.01 Dividend

VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF (NASDAQ:VFLO – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 7th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.0062 per share on Thursday, January 9th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th.
VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Stock Performance
VFLO stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $34.68. 1,023,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,054,947. VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF has a one year low of $27.58 and a one year high of $37.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $35.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.32. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.75.
VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Moderna Shares Spike on H5N1 News—What’s Next for Investors?
- How to Calculate Stock Profit
- Nebius Group (NBIS): A Small-Cap Backed by NVIDIA
- Dividend Capture Strategy: What You Need to Know
- Natural Gas Demand to Surge: Top 3 Stocks and ETFs to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Free Cash Flow ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.