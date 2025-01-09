VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) to Issue Dividend of $0.04 on January 9th

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 7th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.0439 per share on Thursday, January 9th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

USTB stock opened at $50.19 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.36. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.29 and a 1-year high of $50.92.

About VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

