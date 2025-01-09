VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) to Issue Dividend of $0.04 on January 9th

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 7th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.0439 per share on Thursday, January 9th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th.
VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance
USTB stock opened at $50.19 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.36. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $49.29 and a 1-year high of $50.92.
About VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Warren Buffett Bets on the Digital Economy With New VeriSign Buy
- ETF Screener: Uses and Step-by-Step Guide
- Discover 2 Under-the-Radar Aerospace Stocks Set for 2025 Growth
- How to Plot Fibonacci Price Inflection Levels
- Moderna Shares Spike on H5N1 News—What’s Next for Investors?
Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.