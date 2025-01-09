VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF to Issue Dividend of $0.01 (NASDAQ:VSMV)

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (NASDAQ:VSMV – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, January 7th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a dividend of 0.0116 per share on Thursday, January 9th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th.

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VSMV traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.24. 3,141 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,548. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.19 and its 200 day moving average is $47.98. VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.00 and a fifty-two week high of $50.71.

VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF Company Profile

The VictoryShares US Multi-Factor Minimum Volatility ETF (VSMV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US stocks, selected and weighted based on multiple factors. ETF optimization and constraints are used in order to minimize volatility.

