VictoryShares WestEnd Global Equity ETF (GLOW) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 8th

VictoryShares WestEnd Global Equity ETF (NASDAQ:GLOW – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 7th,NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a dividend of 0.0066 per share on Thursday, January 9th. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 8th.
VictoryShares WestEnd Global Equity ETF Stock Performance
Shares of GLOW stock opened at $25.92 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $26.35 and its 200 day moving average is $25.92. VictoryShares WestEnd Global Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $23.82 and a 12 month high of $27.13.
