Vir Biotechnology Announces Positive Phase 1 Clinical Data for Dual Masked T-Cell Engagers

SAN FRANCISCO, January 8, 2025 – Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ: VIR) has released encouraging safety and efficacy data from ongoing dose escalation trials for their dual-masked T-cell engagers, VIR-5818 and VIR-5500, targeting various solid tumors and metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) respectively. The preliminary results indicate promising clinical responses without dose-limiting toxicities, showing potential for improved treatment outcomes in heavily pretreated patients.

Get alerts:

The data presentation revealed that in patients receiving doses ≥ 400 µg/kg of VIR-5818, there was notable tumor shrinkage in 50% of participants with HER2-expressing cancers and confirmed partial responses in 33% of participants with HER2-positive colorectal cancer. Similarly, VIR-5500 demonstrated significant prostate-specific antigen (PSA) reductions in 100% of mCRPC patients at the initial dose of ≥ 120 µg/kg, with a PSA 50 response confirmed in 58% of participants.

Both compounds exhibited a promising safety profile, with minimal cytokine release syndrome (CRS) reported and no dose-limiting toxicities observed. The maximum tolerated dose (MTD) for either VIR-5818 or VIR-5500 has not been reached, allowing for ongoing dose escalation to explore wider therapeutic windows.

Vir Biotechnology’s PRO-XTEN™ masking technology, utilized in these T-cell engagers, aims to activate treatments selectively within the tumor microenvironment, potentially reducing toxicity and enhancing efficacy. Marianne De Backer, M.Sc., Ph.D., MBA, Chief Executive Officer of Vir Biotechnology, expressed optimism about the results, noting the potential of these novel therapies to meet unmet medical needs in cancer care.

The company plans to continue evaluating VIR-5818 and VIR-5500 in clinical trials, with a focus on expanding dosing regimens to maximize therapeutic benefits. Vir Biotechnology’s innovative approach utilizing the PRO-XTEN™ technology represents a promising advancement in the field of cancer immunotherapy.

For further details on the data presented, a live webcast of the event is available at https://investors.vir.bio, and the press release can be accessed on the company’s website. Additionally, Vir Biotechnology is committed to sharing important updates with investors through its routine communications channels.

Investors and healthcare professionals are encouraged to stay informed about the progress of VIR-5818, VIR-5500, and other investigational programs by following developments on Vir Biotechnology’s website. The company remains dedicated to leveraging cutting-edge technologies to develop transformative medicines for infectious diseases and cancer.

###

Contact:

Arran Attridge

Senior Vice President, Corporate Communications

Email: [email protected]

Richard Lepke

Senior Director, Investor Relations

Email: [email protected]

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Vir Biotechnology’s 8K filing here.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, an immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. Its clinical development pipeline consists of product candidates targeting hepatitis delta virus (HDV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). The company’s preclinical candidates include those targeting influenza A and B, coronavirus disease 2019, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV) and human metapneumovirus (MPV), and human papillomavirus (HPV).

Featured Stories