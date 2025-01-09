VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX) Earns Buy Rating from D. Boral Capital

D. Boral Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of VolitionRx (NYSE:VNRX – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. D. Boral Capital currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.

VNRX has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of VolitionRx in a report on Friday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of VolitionRx in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

NYSE VNRX opened at $0.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.20. VolitionRx has a twelve month low of $0.43 and a twelve month high of $1.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.66.

In other news, CEO Cameron John Reynolds purchased 139,811 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.57 per share, for a total transaction of $79,692.27. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,117,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,206,920.28. The trade was a 7.07 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Guy Archibald Innes acquired 174,764 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.57 per share, with a total value of $99,615.48. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 617,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,738.45. This represents a 39.51 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 358,266 shares of company stock worth $204,212 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in VolitionRx stock. Ground Swell Capital LLC increased its position in shares of VolitionRx Limited (NYSE:VNRX – Free Report) by 78.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 45,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,249 shares during the quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC’s holdings in VolitionRx were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

VolitionRx Limited, a multi-national epigenetics company, engages in the development of blood tests to help diagnose and monitor a range of cancers, and sepsis and COVID-19 in the United States and internationally. The company offers Nu.Q Vet, a cancer screening test for dogs and other animals; Nu.Q Nets for monitoring the immune system; Nu.Q Cancer for monitoring disease progression, response to treatment and minimal residual disease; Capture-PCR, an isolating and capturing circulating tumor derived DNA from plasma samples for early cancer detection; and Nu.Q Discover, a solution to profiling nucleosomes.

