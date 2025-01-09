vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Stock Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.95 and traded as low as $14.01. vTv Therapeutics shares last traded at $14.01, with a volume of 3,394 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on vTv Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock.

Get vTv Therapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on VTVT

vTv Therapeutics Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On vTv Therapeutics

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 0.69.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in vTv Therapeutics stock. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VTVT – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 178,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,402,000. FMR LLC owned about 5.92% of vTv Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing. 17.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About vTv Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

vTv Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of orally administered treatments for metabolic and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead drug candidate is cadisegliatin (TTP399), an orally administered small molecule and liver-selective glucokinase activator that is in Phase III clinical trial for treating type 1 and type 2 diabetes; and TTP273, an orally available small molecule glucagon-like peptide 1 receptor agonists that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis related diabetes, as well as in Phase II trial for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for vTv Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for vTv Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.