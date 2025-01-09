Wayne C. Cantwell Sells 5,000 Shares of Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP) Stock

Arteris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIP – Get Free Report) Director Wayne C. Cantwell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total transaction of $55,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 233,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,567,509.98. This trade represents a 2.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Arteris Stock Performance

NASDAQ AIP opened at $11.25 on Thursday. Arteris, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.83 and a 52 week high of $12.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $451.99 million, a PE ratio of -11.72 and a beta of 1.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Arteris in a report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Arteris

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AIP. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Arteris in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Arteris in the second quarter worth about $86,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arteris during the second quarter worth about $115,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Arteris by 129.1% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 9,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Arteris in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. 64.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arteris

Arteris, Inc provides semiconductor interconnect intellectual property (IP) and System-on-Chip (Soc) Integration Automation software solutions (SIA) in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East. The company develops, licenses, and supports the on-chip interconnect fabric technology used in Soc designs and Network-on-Chip (NoC) interconnect IP.

