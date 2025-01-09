Wells Fargo & Company Issues Pessimistic Forecast for SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Stock Price

SJW Group (NYSE:SJW – Get Free Report) had its price target lowered by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $61.00 to $53.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 14.55% from the company’s current price.
SJW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on SJW Group in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in SJW Group by 162.6% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 42,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,504,000 after buying an additional 26,505 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SJW Group by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 722,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,006,000 after purchasing an additional 13,614 shares in the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in shares of SJW Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,593,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of SJW Group by 376.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,140 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,495,000 after purchasing an additional 47,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in SJW Group in the third quarter worth $594,000. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About SJW Group
SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in the United States. It operates in Water Utility Services and Real Estate Services segments. The company engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water and wastewater services; and supplies groundwater from wells, surface water from watershed run-off and diversion, reclaimed water, and imported water purchased from the Santa Clara Valley Water District.
