What is Scotiabank’s Forecast for Elastic FY2026 Earnings?

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCFree Report) – Equities researchers at Scotiabank issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Elastic in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank analyst P. Colville forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.80) per share for the year. Scotiabank currently has a “Sector Outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Elastic’s current full-year earnings is ($0.79) per share.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Elastic from $98.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Elastic from $136.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Elastic from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Elastic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Elastic from $105.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Elastic has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.50.

NYSE ESTC opened at $97.94 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Elastic has a twelve month low of $69.00 and a twelve month high of $136.06. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $99.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $96.43. The firm has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 178.07 and a beta of 1.06.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bangor Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Elastic during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,657,000. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Elastic by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 80,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,014,000 after buying an additional 4,923 shares during the period. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Elastic during the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. 272 Capital LP bought a new stake in Elastic during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,104,000. Finally, Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new position in shares of Elastic in the 3rd quarter valued at $14,324,000. Institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 7,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.12, for a total transaction of $758,678.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 395,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,742,647.12. This trade represents a 1.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Carolyn Herzog sold 11,145 shares of Elastic stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.34, for a total transaction of $1,240,884.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 92,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,244,504.74. This represents a 10.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 168,162 shares of company stock worth $18,637,562. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Elastic N.V., a data analytics company, delivers solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as performs search, analysis, and visualization on that data.

