William Blair Has Optimistic Outlook of SLP Q3 Earnings

Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Free Report) – Equities researchers at William Blair upped their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Simulations Plus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 8th. William Blair analyst M. Smock now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.32. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Simulations Plus’ current full-year earnings is $1.10 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Simulations Plus’ Q3 2026 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 6.16%. The company had revenue of $18.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Simulations Plus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Simulations Plus from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price for the company. Finally, BTIG Research cut their price target on Simulations Plus from $60.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.00.

Shares of SLP stock opened at $28.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $566.60 million, a P/E ratio of 57.57 and a beta of 0.80. Simulations Plus has a fifty-two week low of $24.00 and a fifty-two week high of $51.22. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in Simulations Plus during the 2nd quarter valued at about $218,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simulations Plus in the second quarter valued at about $206,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Simulations Plus by 10.5% during the second quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 18,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Simulations Plus by 1.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,813 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,665,000 after purchasing an additional 784 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Simulations Plus by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 414,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,128,000 after buying an additional 37,992 shares during the period. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $635,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,442,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,336,467.84. This represents a 0.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 19.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Software and Services. It offers GastroPlus, which simulates the absorption and drug interaction of compounds administered to humans and animals; and DDDPlus and MembranePlus simulation products.

