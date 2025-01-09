WPP (NYSE:WPP) Sees Strong Trading Volume – Should You Buy?

WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 326,520 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 78% from the previous session’s volume of 182,955 shares.The stock last traded at $47.25 and had previously closed at $49.09.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of WPP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.81, a P/E/G ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.27.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WPP. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of WPP by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 648 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in WPP during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in WPP by 378.4% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in WPP by 27.3% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 3,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in WPP in the second quarter worth $201,000. 4.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

