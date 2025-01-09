Wrapped CRO (WCRO) Trading Down 7.8% Over Last 7 Days

Wrapped CRO (WCRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 9th. Wrapped CRO has a market cap of $106.18 million and approximately $1.92 million worth of Wrapped CRO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped CRO token can now be bought for about $0.14 or 0.00000150 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Wrapped CRO has traded down 7.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Wrapped CRO

Wrapped CRO’s total supply is 756,616,992 tokens. Wrapped CRO’s official Twitter account is @cryptocom. Wrapped CRO’s official website is crypto.com.

Wrapped CRO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CRO (WCRO) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Cronos platform. Wrapped CRO has a current supply of 755,429,234.30399368. The last known price of Wrapped CRO is 0.14335223 USD and is down -3.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 310 active market(s) with $1,514,620.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://crypto.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped CRO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped CRO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped CRO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

