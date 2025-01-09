Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) CFO Sells $227,989.38 in Stock

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) CFO James Miln sold 5,386 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.33, for a total transaction of $227,989.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,329 shares in the company, valued at $4,331,586.57. This represents a 5.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Xometry Stock Performance

Shares of XMTR opened at $36.54 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of -34.80 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.59. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $34.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.88. Xometry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.08 and a 52 week high of $45.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xometry

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XMTR. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Xometry by 32.9% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 38,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 9,625 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Xometry by 360.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 53,991 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Xometry by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 995,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,291,000 after purchasing an additional 41,341 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Xometry by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 1,796,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,008,000 after buying an additional 288,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Weiss Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Xometry in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,586,000. 97.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Xometry in a report on Friday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Xometry from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Xometry from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Xometry in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Xometry from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.

About Xometry

Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.

