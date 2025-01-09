Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR) COO Sells $39,818.40 in Stock

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Free Report) COO Peter Goguen sold 940 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $39,818.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 167,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,116,183.48. This trade represents a 0.56 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Peter Goguen also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 18th, Peter Goguen sold 986 shares of Xometry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $39,518.88.
- On Monday, November 11th, Peter Goguen sold 5,000 shares of Xometry stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $160,000.00.
- On Thursday, November 7th, Peter Goguen sold 12,000 shares of Xometry stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $354,600.00.
Xometry Stock Down 6.2 %
NASDAQ:XMTR opened at $36.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.59. Xometry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.08 and a fifty-two week high of $45.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.80 and a beta of 0.70.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on XMTR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Xometry in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. UBS Group raised their price target on Xometry from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Xometry from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Xometry in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Xometry from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Xometry currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.33.
About Xometry
Xometry, Inc operates an online marketplace that enables buyers to source custom-manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides computer numerical control manufacturing, sheet metal forming, and sheet cutting; 3D printing, including fused deposition modeling, direct metal laser sintering, PolyJet, stereolithography, selective laser sintering, binder jetting, carbon digital light synthesis, multi jet fusion, and lubricant sublayer photo-curing; and die casting, stamping, injection molding, urethane casting, tube cutting, and tube bending, as well as finishing services, rapid prototyping, and high-volume production services.
