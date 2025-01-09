Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Price Target Raised to $16.00

Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF – Free Report) had its target price upped by Piper Sandler from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Xponential Fitness from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.61.

Get Xponential Fitness alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Xponential Fitness

Xponential Fitness Trading Up 2.7 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Xponential Fitness

Shares of NYSE:XPOF opened at $14.69 on Monday. Xponential Fitness has a 52 week low of $7.40 and a 52 week high of $18.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.29. The company has a market cap of $709.57 million, a PE ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 1.30.

In other news, Director Mark Grabowski sold 2,595,598 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $39,842,429.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 30,546 shares in the company, valued at approximately $468,881.10. This represents a 98.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 47.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xponential Fitness

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPOF. Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 96.2% in the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,152,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,297,000 after buying an additional 565,451 shares in the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 276.5% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 692,729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,590,000 after acquiring an additional 508,715 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Xponential Fitness by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 541,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Xponential Fitness by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 538,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,678,000 after purchasing an additional 3,658 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Xponential Fitness in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.55% of the company’s stock.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Xponential Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xponential Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.