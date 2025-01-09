Yaakov Beyman Sells 3,001 Shares of Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI) Stock

Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI – Get Free Report) VP Yaakov Beyman sold 3,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total transaction of $11,403.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,667 shares in the company, valued at $25,334.60. This represents a 31.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Reliance Global Group Stock Down 5.2 %
Shares of RELI stock opened at $2.56 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.90 and its 200 day moving average is $2.65. Reliance Global Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $18.53.
Reliance Global Group Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Reliance Global Group
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- Moderna Shares Spike on H5N1 News—What’s Next for Investors?
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Nebius Group (NBIS): A Small-Cap Backed by NVIDIA
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Natural Gas Demand to Surge: Top 3 Stocks and ETFs to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for Reliance Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reliance Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.