Yaakov Beyman Sells 3,001 Shares of Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI) Stock

Reliance Global Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RELI – Get Free Report) VP Yaakov Beyman sold 3,001 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total transaction of $11,403.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,667 shares in the company, valued at $25,334.60. This represents a 31.04 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Reliance Global Group Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of RELI stock opened at $2.56 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.90 and its 200 day moving average is $2.65. Reliance Global Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.17 and a twelve month high of $18.53.

Reliance Global Group Company Profile

Reliance Global Group, Inc focuses in the acquisition and management of wholesale and retail insurance agencies in the United States. It provides agency services for insurance products in the healthcare and Medicare, personal and commercial, trucking, property and casualty, and insurance brokerage. The company was formerly known as Ethos Media Network, Inc and changed its name to Reliance Global Group, Inc in October 2018.

