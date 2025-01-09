Yerbaé Brands Enters Definitive Arrangement Agreement with Safety Shot

Yerbaé Brands Corp. (OTCMKTS:YERBF) disclosed on January 8, 2025, that the company, headquartered in British Columbia, Canada, has formally entered into a definitive Arrangement Agreement with Safety Shot, Inc., a Delaware corporation. The agreement outlines Safety Shot’s acquisition of all issued and outstanding common shares of Yerbaé, subject to court approval and other customary closing conditions.

Get alerts:

Under the terms of the agreement, upon the Effective Time of the Arrangement, Yerbaé’s common shares will be acquired by Safety Shot in exchange for 20 million shares of Safety Shot’s common stock. Additionally, outstanding options to purchase Yerbaé’s shares will be replaced with options to purchase Safety Shot’s common stock.

The agreement includes representations, warranties, and covenants typical for transactions of this nature, ensuring that both entities conduct their businesses in the ordinary course until the completion of the transaction. The Arrangement Agreement highlights that all valid approvals from shareholders and regulatory bodies are prerequisites for the transaction to proceed.

The closing of the Arrangement hinges on fulfilling several conditions, such as court approvals, shareholder and stockholder consent, and the absence of any prohibitive legal barriers. Yerbaé’s obligation to complete the transaction requires Safety Shot to appoint a specific individual to its board and maintain a certain level of financial stability during the interim period.

In the event of termination of the Agreement before the Effective Time, specified termination fees will apply. Yerbaé holds rights to terminate under certain circumstances, such as securing a superior proposal or in case of the Safety Shot board changing its recommendation. Safety Shot has termination rights in the event of Yerbaé’s failure to abide by its obligations.

This information was divulged through an 8-K filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), providing an overview of the Agreement’s salient details. The Arrangement Agreement is inclusive of key provisions affecting the potential acquisition, outlining the necessary steps for the transaction’s successful completion.

Yerbaé has engaged with financial advisors to navigate the transaction intricacies, providing additional information to shareholders regarding the Agreement’s terms and implications. The arrangement is expected to further enhance Safety Shot’s market position and consolidate Yerbaé’s offerings within the industry.

Investors and stakeholders are advised to carefully review the particulars of the Agreement to adequately understand the transaction’s intricacies and potential impacts on both entities involved. Further disclosures and regulatory approvals are anticipated as the acquisition progresses.

This update aligns with Yerbaé’s strategic vision to expand its market reach and solidify its position within the functional beverage industry. The merger with Safety Shot is poised to usher in a new chapter for Yerbaé Brands Corp. as it moves forward with this transformative transaction.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Yerbaé Brands’s 8K filing here.

About Yerbaé Brands

(Get Free Report)

Yerbaé Brands Corp. engages in the development, marketing, sale, and distribution of plant-based energy beverages in the United States. The company’s offers a portfolio of beverages that are blended with non-GMO plant-based ingredients. Its products include 12oz plant-based energy seltzers water and 16oz plant-based energy drinks.

Featured Stories