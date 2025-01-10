13,188 Shares in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Purchased by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 13,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,583,000. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises 1.0% of Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Sanctuary Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,967,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,808,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,150,493,000 after acquiring an additional 314,952 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 108.2% during the third quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 345,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,381,000 after purchasing an additional 179,441 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,698,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,612,000 after purchasing an additional 178,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite FO LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $24,132,000.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded down $2.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $193.48. 407,014 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 929,454. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12 month low of $168.65 and a 12 month high of $205.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $194.69. The company has a market capitalization of $83.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.