2,000 Shares in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Purchased by Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Workiva by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,823 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Workiva by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workiva by 8.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Workiva by 6.0% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Workiva by 1.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,868 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WK traded down $4.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.47. The company had a trading volume of 228,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,635. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of -115.73 and a beta of 1.07. Workiva Inc. has a one year low of $65.47 and a one year high of $116.83.

Several brokerages have commented on WK. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Workiva from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Workiva from $116.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Raymond James raised shares of Workiva from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Workiva from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Workiva currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.33.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

