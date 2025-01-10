2,000 Shares in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Purchased by Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.
Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Workiva by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,823 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of Workiva by 57.8% during the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 453 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Workiva by 8.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,347 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in Workiva by 6.0% in the second quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,195 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Workiva by 1.5% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,868 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. 92.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Workiva Trading Down 4.1 %
Shares of NYSE WK traded down $4.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $106.47. The company had a trading volume of 228,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 421,635. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of -115.73 and a beta of 1.07. Workiva Inc. has a one year low of $65.47 and a one year high of $116.83.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About Workiva
Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.
