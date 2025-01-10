23895 (GKX.V) (CVE:GKX) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Here’s What Happened

23895 (GKX.V) (CVE:GKX – Get Free Report) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.04 and traded as high as C$0.05. 23895 (GKX.V) shares last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 1,000 shares traded.

23895 (GKX.V) Trading Up ∞

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.04.

23895 (GKX.V) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gemini Corporation, an integrated project construction company, focuses on energy and industrial facilities in Western Canada. It offers asset acquisition, environmental and regulatory support, engineering, fabrication, construction, maintenance, turnaround, decommissioning, reclamation, and remediation services, as well as project management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 23895 (GKX.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 23895 (GKX.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.