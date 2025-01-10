653,999 Shares in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Acquired by Graypoint LLC

Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 653,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,775,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NU. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NU in the third quarter worth $98,704,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of NU by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 257,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,517,000 after acquiring an additional 48,445 shares during the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC grew its position in NU by 5.7% in the third quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 4,819,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,784,000 after acquiring an additional 259,324 shares in the last quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC raised its position in NU by 20.0% during the third quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,095,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in NU by 6.2% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,305,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,819,000 after purchasing an additional 76,009 shares during the last quarter. 84.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NU Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:NU traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.98. 28,853,616 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 27,312,887. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 52-week low of $8.51 and a 52-week high of $16.15. The stock has a market cap of $52.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on NU. Bank of America upped their target price on NU from $12.80 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of NU from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Citigroup downgraded shares of NU from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.60 to $11.00 in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Itau BBA Securities lowered NU from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on NU from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NU presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.63.

About NU

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

