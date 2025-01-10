935 Shares in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Purchased by LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 935 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CDNS. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cadence Design Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 164.2% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 140 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 30.3% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 202 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cadence Design Systems

In related news, Director Vincentelli Albert Sangiovanni sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.66, for a total transaction of $425,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,051 shares in the company, valued at $11,928,186.66. The trade was a 3.44 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Anirudh Devgan sold 5,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.04, for a total transaction of $1,799,916.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,874 shares in the company, valued at $16,987,930.96. This trade represents a 9.58 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 109,916 shares of company stock valued at $33,953,757 over the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $320.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $320.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $350.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $280.00 target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.92.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 0.5 %

CDNS traded down $1.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $301.24. 508,804 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,131,774. The firm has a market cap of $82.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.04. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $241.29 and a 12-month high of $328.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $303.86 and a 200 day moving average of $285.83.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The software maker reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.20. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 28.49% and a net margin of 23.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. Cadence Design Systems’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

Further Reading

