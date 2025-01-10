A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. Cuts Stake in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. reduced its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,790 shares of the company’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Jacobs Solutions accounts for about 1.6% of A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $1,976,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in J. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 241 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 4.0% in the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 28,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on J. Benchmark cut Jacobs Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $152.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James upgraded Jacobs Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $147.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $156.11.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

Shares of Jacobs Solutions stock traded down $1.22 on Friday, hitting $131.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,432 shares, compared to its average volume of 528,944. The company has a market capitalization of $16.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.72. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $108.19 and a 52-week high of $150.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $137.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.08 by ($0.71). Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Jacobs Solutions

(Free Report)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.