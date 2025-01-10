A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRK – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.33.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on AMRK shares. StockNews.com raised A-Mark Precious Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of A-Mark Precious Metals from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 7th.

Get A-Mark Precious Metals alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on AMRK

Institutional Trading of A-Mark Precious Metals

A-Mark Precious Metals Trading Up 1.2 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 1,714.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,209,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,425,000 after buying an additional 1,143,125 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in A-Mark Precious Metals by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 431,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,072,000 after acquiring an additional 22,087 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in A-Mark Precious Metals by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 368,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,094,000 after acquiring an additional 102,524 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals in the 2nd quarter worth $5,702,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of A-Mark Precious Metals by 6.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,327,000 after purchasing an additional 10,673 shares in the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMRK opened at $27.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $645.44 million, a PE ratio of 11.85 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. A-Mark Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $24.22 and a twelve month high of $47.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.34 and a 200-day moving average of $35.48.

A-Mark Precious Metals Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. A-Mark Precious Metals’s payout ratio is 34.04%.

A-Mark Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals trading company. It operates through three segments: Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services, Direct-to-Consumer, and Secured Lending. The Wholesale Sales & Ancillary Services segment sells gold, silver, platinum, and palladium in the form of bars, plates, powders, wafers, grains, ingots, and coins.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for A-Mark Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.