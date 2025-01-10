Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Receives Outperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. They presently have a $64.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 41.78% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. TD Cowen cut their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. KeyCorp raised shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $76.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.22.

NASDAQ ACHC traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $45.14. 454,062 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,048,751. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average of $40.48 and a 200-day moving average of $58.19. Acadia Healthcare has a 12-month low of $36.50 and a 12-month high of $87.77.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $815.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $819.42 million. Acadia Healthcare had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 11.12%. Acadia Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 57.1% in the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Atria Investments Inc grew its position in Acadia Healthcare by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 6,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Acadia Healthcare by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 7.9% during the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period.

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

