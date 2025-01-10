Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Upgraded at KeyCorp

KeyCorp upgraded shares of Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Free Report) from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. KeyCorp currently has $70.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Acadia Healthcare’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.73 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.39 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.20 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.98 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ACHC. StockNews.com cut Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Acadia Healthcare from $94.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Acadia Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Acadia Healthcare from $76.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Acadia Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.22.

Get Acadia Healthcare alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Acadia Healthcare

Acadia Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of ACHC opened at $45.12 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.48 and its 200-day moving average is $58.19. Acadia Healthcare has a 12-month low of $36.50 and a 12-month high of $87.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.29.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $815.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.42 million. Acadia Healthcare had a return on equity of 11.12% and a net margin of 8.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Acadia Healthcare will post 3.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acadia Healthcare

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACHC. State Street Corp increased its position in Acadia Healthcare by 3.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,819,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,811,000 after buying an additional 95,613 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,126,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,258,000 after acquiring an additional 454,044 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Acadia Healthcare in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,616,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 656,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,653,000 after purchasing an additional 13,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund Corp lifted its holdings in Acadia Healthcare by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 89,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,067,000 after purchasing an additional 9,115 shares during the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Acadia Healthcare Company, Inc provides behavioral healthcare services in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company develops and operates acute inpatient psychiatric facilities, specialty treatment facilities comprising residential recovery facilities and eating disorder facilities, comprehensive treatment centers, and residential treatment centers, as well as facilities offering outpatient behavioral healthcare services for the behavioral healthcare and recovery needs of communities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.