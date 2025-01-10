Aclarion, Inc. Announces Completion of Securities Purchase Agreement

On January 6, 2025, Aclarion, Inc. (NASDAQ: ACON) announced the completion of a Securities Purchase Agreement, as outlined in the company’s latest 8-K filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The agreement, entered into on January 3, 2025, involved the sale of 3,380,276 shares of its common stock at a price per share of $0.142 in a registered direct offering.

Get alerts:

The gross proceeds from the offering are expected to be around $0.5 million, prior to deducting placement agent fees and other related offering expenses. Aclarion disclosed its plans to utilize the net proceeds from the transaction to support market development and clinical evidence, product development and quality, general and administration expenses, and other corporate purposes.

This Offering was conducted according to an effective registration statement on Form S-3 (Registration Statement No. 333-281999) filed with the SEC on September 9, 2024, and declared effective on September 23, 2024. The company filed a prospectus supplement with the SEC on January 6, 2025, with the offering expected to close around January 6, 2025, pending standard closing conditions.

Dawson James Securities, Inc. acted as the exclusive placement agent for the offering. The company compensated the Placement Agent with a cash fee of 7% of the aggregate gross proceeds and covered certain expenses.

Aclarion also disclosed a press release related to the pricing of the offering, along with key details of the transaction. The legal opinion of Carroll Legal LLC regarding the shares has also been included and furnished as part of the report.

Investors and stakeholders are advised that forward-looking statements are inherent in this disclosure and must be considered within the context of potential risks, including market conditions and compliances surrounding the offering.

For further details, interested parties can find additional information in the Form 8-K filing on the SEC’s website or via the company’s filings.

Should there be updates or changes following this report, Aclarion, Inc. will release them based on requirements and in compliance with applicable laws and regulations.

This article was generated by an automated content engine and was reviewed by a human editor prior to publication. For additional information, read Aclarion’s 8K filing here.

About Aclarion

(Get Free Report)

Aclarion, Inc, a healthcare technology company, leverages for Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy (MRS) in the United States. It develops NOCISCAN Post-Processor suite of software applications comprising NOCICALC that receives the raw un-processed NOCISCAN MRS exam data and post-processes that raw data into final spectra and performs various degenerative pain biomarker; and NOCIGRAM, a clinical decision support software.

See Also