Actuate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACTU) Trading Down 2.1% – Here’s Why

Shares of Actuate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACTU – Get Free Report) dropped 2.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $7.85 and last traded at $8.11. Approximately 42,680 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 5% from the average daily volume of 40,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.28.

Actuate Therapeutics Stock Down 1.4 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.36.

Institutional Trading of Actuate Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Actuate Therapeutics stock. KG&L Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Actuate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ACTU – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000. KG&L Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Actuate Therapeutics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Actuate Therapeutics

Actuate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of cancers. The company’s lead product candidate is Elraglusib Injection, a novel glycogen synthase kinase-3 inhibitor to treat metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma. It also develops Elraglusib for the treatment of Ewing sarcoma, metastatic melanoma, and colorectal cancer.

