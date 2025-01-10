Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Trading Down 2.8% – What’s Next?

Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) were down 2.8% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $407.44 and last traded at $407.71. Approximately 1,796,248 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 50% from the average daily volume of 3,561,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $419.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on ADBE shares. Barclays cut their price target on Adobe from $675.00 to $645.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $475.00 target price (down from $600.00) on shares of Adobe in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Adobe from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Adobe from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Argus raised Adobe to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $575.85.

Get Adobe alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ADBE

Adobe Price Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $485.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $517.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $180.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.02, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The software company reported $4.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $5.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 25.85% and a return on equity of 45.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.52 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 676 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.97, for a total transaction of $327,839.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,715 shares in the company, valued at $1,316,693.55. This represents a 19.94 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy Banse sold 606 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $550.00, for a total value of $333,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,110,950. This represents a 1.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,293 shares of company stock worth $1,679,809 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its stake in Adobe by 226.7% in the third quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Adobe in the third quarter valued at $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC grew its position in shares of Adobe by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 58 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Adobe

(Get Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.