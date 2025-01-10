Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG) Shares Sold by Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC

Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC trimmed its position in Aegon Ltd. (NYSE:AEG – Free Report) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 15,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC’s holdings in Aegon were worth $92,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AEG. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Aegon by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 10,700 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in Aegon by 4.5% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 98,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the period. Caprock Group LLC increased its position in Aegon by 114.4% during the second quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 51,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 27,216 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Aegon during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aegon by 876.6% in the 2nd quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 104,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $653,000 after purchasing an additional 93,677 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AEG traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,871,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,767,307. Aegon Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.53 and a 52-week high of $6.96. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.62 and a beta of 1.08.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Aegon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Aegon Ltd. provides insurance, pensions, retirement, and asset management services in the United States, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers life, accident, property and casualty, and health insurance; annuities, retirement plans, mutual funds, and stable value solutions; residential mortgage and digital baking services; and retail and institutional investment management solutions and retirement savings vehicles and strategies.

