AJ Bell (LON:AJB) Cut to Sell at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of AJ Bell (LON:AJB – Free Report) to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. Citigroup currently has GBX 390 ($4.80) price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of GBX 450 ($5.54).

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on AJB. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 565 ($6.95) target price on shares of AJ Bell in a report on Friday, December 6th. Shore Capital reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AJ Bell in a research note on Friday, December 6th.

Shares of AJ Bell stock opened at GBX 419.50 ($5.16) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 458.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 443. AJ Bell has a one year low of GBX 280.60 ($3.45) and a one year high of GBX 529 ($6.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.44, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 7.16. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,097.50, a PEG ratio of 5.73 and a beta of 0.99.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 8.25 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from AJ Bell’s previous dividend of $4.25. AJ Bell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6,000.00%.

In other AJ Bell news, insider Peter Birch sold 25,853 shares of AJ Bell stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 459 ($5.65), for a total value of £118,665.27 ($146,013.62). 29.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Established in 1995, AJ Bell is one of the largest investment platforms in the UK, operating at scale in both the advised and direct-to-consumer markets.

Our purpose is to help people invest by providing them with easy access to Pensions, ISAs and General investment accounts, great customer service and competitive charges.

Our two core platform propositions are AJ Bell in the D2C market and AJ Bell Investcentre in the advised market, which both provide access to a broad investment range including shares and other instruments traded on the major stock exchanges around the world, as well as all mainstream collective investments available in the UK and our own range of AJ Bell funds.

