Almonty Industries (TSE:AII) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Almonty Industries Inc. (TSE:AII – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.88 and traded as high as C$1.01. Almonty Industries shares last traded at C$0.98, with a volume of 773,200 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$253.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.50 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 264.14, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.11.

Almonty Industries Inc engages in mining, processing, and shipping tungsten concentrate. It owns interests in the Los Santos mine located near Salamanca, Spain; the Panasqueira tin and tungsten mine situated in Covilha and Castelo Branco, Portugal; the Sangdong tungsten mine located in Gangwon Province, Republic of Korea; and the Valtreixal tin and tungsten project located in Zamora province, Western Spain.

