Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) VP Sells $97,390.70 in Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) VP Christopher Day sold 1,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total value of $97,390.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,793. This trade represents a 7.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Christopher Day also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, December 18th, Christopher Day sold 929 shares of Ambarella stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total transaction of $70,046.60.
- On Monday, December 16th, Christopher Day sold 482 shares of Ambarella stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.41, for a total transaction of $36,347.62.
- On Monday, December 2nd, Christopher Day sold 1,278 shares of Ambarella stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total transaction of $91,517.58.
Ambarella Trading Up 2.5 %
NASDAQ AMBA opened at $76.20 on Friday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.69 and a 12 month high of $81.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -19.74 and a beta of 1.66.
AMBA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Ambarella from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Ambarella from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.17.
About Ambarella
Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.
