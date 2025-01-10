Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) VP Sells $97,390.70 in Stock

Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) VP Christopher Day sold 1,247 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.10, for a total value of $97,390.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,793. This trade represents a 7.90 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Christopher Day also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 18th, Christopher Day sold 929 shares of Ambarella stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.40, for a total transaction of $70,046.60.

On Monday, December 16th, Christopher Day sold 482 shares of Ambarella stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.41, for a total transaction of $36,347.62.

On Monday, December 2nd, Christopher Day sold 1,278 shares of Ambarella stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.61, for a total transaction of $91,517.58.

NASDAQ AMBA opened at $76.20 on Friday. Ambarella, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.69 and a 12 month high of $81.32. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -19.74 and a beta of 1.66.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ambarella by 1,556.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 507,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,353,000 after acquiring an additional 476,406 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Ambarella by 36.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,291,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,698,000 after buying an additional 343,385 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 281.3% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 388,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,891,000 after purchasing an additional 286,296 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Ambarella by 69.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 613,346 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,090,000 after buying an additional 250,778 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Ambarella by 230.1% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 172,444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,299,000 after acquiring an additional 120,204 shares during the period. 82.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMBA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America upgraded Ambarella from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Ambarella from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $95.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Ambarella in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Ambarella in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their price objective on shares of Ambarella from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.17.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image signal processing, and artificial intelligence processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

