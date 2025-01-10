American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE:NYC) Major Shareholder Acquires $11,928.63 in Stock

American Strategic Investment Co. (NYSE:NYC – Get Free Report) major shareholder Nicholas S. Schorsch bought 1,321 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.03 per share, with a total value of $11,928.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 928,389 shares in the company, valued at $8,383,352.67. This trade represents a 0.14 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

American Strategic Investment Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NYC opened at $8.84 on Friday. American Strategic Investment Co. has a 52-week low of $5.46 and a 52-week high of $10.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.92. The stock has a market cap of $23.55 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.12.

American Strategic Investment Company Profile

American Strategic Investment Co (NYSE: NYC) owns a portfolio of high-quality commercial real estate located within the five boroughs of New York City.

