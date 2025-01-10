Analysts Set Expectations for Air Canada FY2024 Earnings

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Scotiabank issued their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Air Canada in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 8th. Scotiabank analyst K. Gupta anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.44 for the year. The consensus estimate for Air Canada’s current full-year earnings is $2.51 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Air Canada’s FY2025 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Separately, Stifel Canada upgraded Air Canada from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 3rd.

OTCMKTS:ACDVF opened at $15.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a PE ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $16.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. Air Canada has a 12 month low of $10.16 and a 12 month high of $18.56.

Air Canada (OTCMKTS:ACDVF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.72. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Air Canada had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 82.89%.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

