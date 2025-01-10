Analysts Set Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA) Price Target at $37.86

Shares of Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $37.64.

A number of research firms have commented on ZETA. Roth Mkm upped their price target on Zeta Global from $33.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Zeta Global from $41.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 15th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Zeta Global from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Zeta Global from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th.

Shares of NYSE ZETA opened at $18.51 on Friday. Zeta Global has a 1 year low of $8.47 and a 1 year high of $38.20. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.44 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 3.32.

Zeta Global (NYSE:ZETA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.26). The company had revenue of $268.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.68 million. Zeta Global had a negative return on equity of 45.22% and a negative net margin of 13.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.27) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zeta Global will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Imran Khan purchased 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,042,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,042,800. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Steven H. Gerber acquired 13,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.55 per share, with a total value of $245,787.50. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,940,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,552,044.05. This represents a 0.45 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 129,901 shares of company stock worth $2,471,244 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 25.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in Zeta Global during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zeta Global by 1,718.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in Zeta Global by 3,885.7% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Zeta Global by 2,902.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Zeta Global by 104.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

