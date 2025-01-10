Analyzing DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) and Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR)

DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO – Get Free Report) and Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report) are both business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares DLocal and Fiverr International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get DLocal alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets DLocal 16.35% 32.59% 12.95% Fiverr International 2.67% 7.10% 2.38%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.1% of DLocal shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.0% of Fiverr International shares are owned by institutional investors. 45.4% of DLocal shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 15.9% of Fiverr International shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio DLocal $729.49 million 4.64 $148.96 million $0.40 28.58 Fiverr International $379.32 million 3.27 $3.68 million $0.26 123.38

This table compares DLocal and Fiverr International”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

DLocal has higher revenue and earnings than Fiverr International. DLocal is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Fiverr International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for DLocal and Fiverr International, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score DLocal 0 7 1 0 2.13 Fiverr International 0 5 5 0 2.50

DLocal presently has a consensus price target of $11.19, suggesting a potential downside of 2.12%. Fiverr International has a consensus price target of $32.30, suggesting a potential upside of 0.69%. Given Fiverr International’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Fiverr International is more favorable than DLocal.

Risk & Volatility

DLocal has a beta of 0.87, meaning that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Fiverr International has a beta of 1.69, meaning that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

DLocal beats Fiverr International on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About DLocal

(Get Free Report)

DLocal Limited operates a payment processing platform worldwide. The company offers pay-in solution which the business and get paid for their products and services through various payment methods, including international and local cards, online bank transfers and direct debit, cash, and alternative payment methods. It also provides pay-out solution used for merchants to scale pay-out operations. In addition, the company offers dLocal for Platforms, an end-to-end payment solution that offers a range of services to help platforms manage payments. It serves its products to commerce, streaming, ride-hailing, financial services, advertising, SaaS, travel, e-learning, on-demand delivery, and gaming and crypto industries. DLocal Limited was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Montevideo, Uruguay.

About Fiverr International

(Get Free Report)

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes various categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography. It also offers value-added products, including subscription-based content marketing, back-office, learning and development offerings, creative talent, and freelancer management platforms. In addition, the company provides a suite of professional solutions that enable businesses to engage with freelancers; Fiverr Pro, a marketplace; Fiverr Certified, a storefront to access certified experts for partner vendors; Fiverr Enterprise, a gateway to source and manage on-demand and long-term freelancers. Further, it offers various value-added products, including Promoted Gigs which allows sellers to advertise their services on the platform; and Seller Plus, a subscription program that equips sellers with advanced tools. The company's buyers include businesses of various sizes, as well as sellers comprise a group of freelancers and agencies. Fiverr International Ltd. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

Receive News & Ratings for DLocal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DLocal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.