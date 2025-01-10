Analyzing South Bow (SOBO) & Its Rivals

South Bow (NYSE:SOBO – Get Free Report) is one of 21 publicly-traded companies in the “Pipelines, Except Natural Gas” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare South Bow to similar companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares South Bow and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets South Bow N/A N/A N/A South Bow Competitors 29.09% 23.03% 9.57%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for South Bow and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score South Bow 2 3 1 2 2.38 South Bow Competitors 166 1636 1798 169 2.52

Earnings and Valuation

South Bow presently has a consensus target price of $25.00, suggesting a potential upside of 3.69%. As a group, “Pipelines, Except Natural Gas” companies have a potential upside of 18.64%. Given South Bow’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe South Bow has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

This table compares South Bow and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio South Bow N/A N/A 13.78 South Bow Competitors $10.59 billion $805.98 million 14.99

South Bow’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than South Bow. South Bow is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

50.2% of shares of all “Pipelines, Except Natural Gas” companies are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of shares of all “Pipelines, Except Natural Gas” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

South Bow pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.3%. South Bow pays out 114.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. As a group, “Pipelines, Except Natural Gas” companies pay a dividend yield of 7.5% and pay out 116.5% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. South Bow is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

South Bow competitors beat South Bow on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About South Bow

South Bow Corp is a strategic liquids pipeline company. It is a new liquids-focused midstream infrastructure company. South Bow Corp is based in Canada.

