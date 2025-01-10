AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Releases FY25 Earnings Guidance

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY25 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.38)-($0.34) for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of ($0.40). The company issued revenue guidance of $282-288 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $283.86 million. AngioDynamics also updated its FY 2025 guidance to -0.380–0.340 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on ANGO shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of AngioDynamics in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on AngioDynamics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 4th.

ANGO stock opened at $12.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.38. AngioDynamics has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $13.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $525.80 million, a PE ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.59.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.07. AngioDynamics had a negative return on equity of 5.86% and a negative net margin of 83.95%. The firm had revenue of $72.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. AngioDynamics’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AngioDynamics will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

AngioDynamics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the use in treating peripheral vascular disease, and oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company offers Auryon Atherectomy system that is designed to deliver an optimized wavelength, pulse width, and amplitude to remove lesions while preserving vessel wall endothelium.

