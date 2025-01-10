Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) Shares Gap Up – Still a Buy?

Shares of Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.61, but opened at $9.05. Apartment Investment and Management shares last traded at $9.08, with a volume of 361,882 shares changing hands.

Apartment Investment and Management Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.28. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.23 and a beta of 1.38.

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $53.16 million during the quarter. Apartment Investment and Management had a negative return on equity of 68.04% and a negative net margin of 119.76%. As a group, analysts predict that Apartment Investment and Management will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Apartment Investment and Management Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Apartment Investment and Management

The business also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 14th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th. Apartment Investment and Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -58.38%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in Apartment Investment and Management in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Apartment Investment and Management by 34.8% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management in the second quarter worth $104,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Investment and Management in the third quarter valued at $105,000. Institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Apartment Investment and Management Company Profile

Apartment Investment & Management Co operates as a real estate investment trust that engages in the acquisition, ownership, management and redevelopment of apartment properties. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Stories

