Arcadia Biosciences (NASDAQ:RKDA) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKDA – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.68 and traded as high as $5.87. Arcadia Biosciences shares last traded at $4.64, with a volume of 33,603 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Arcadia Biosciences in a research note on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

The stock has a market cap of $6.33 million, a P/E ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.60.

Arcadia Biosciences, Inc produces and markets plant-based food and beverage products in the United States. The company develops crop improvements primarily in wheat to enhance farm economics by improving the performance of crops in the field, as well as their value as food ingredients. Its food, beverage, and body case products include GoodWheat, Zola coconut water, ProVault topical pain relief, and SoulSpring.

