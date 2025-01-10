Arctic Star Exploration (CVE:ADD) Trading 100% Higher – Still a Buy?

Arctic Star Exploration Corp. (CVE:ADD – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 100% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02. Approximately 1,002,000 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 437% from the average daily volume of 186,571 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.

Arctic Star Exploration Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.02. The stock has a market cap of C$3.35 million, a P/E ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.56.

Arctic Star Exploration Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Arctic Star Exploration Corp., a junior natural resource company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Canada and Finland. It primarily explores for diamond. The company’s flagship project is the Diagras diamond project located in the north-eastern part of the prolific Lac de Gras kimberlite field.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Arctic Star Exploration Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arctic Star Exploration and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.